Sambrook will play out his final year of junior eligibility with the OHL's Erie Otters in 2017-18, MLive.com reports.
Acquired by the Red Wings with a fifth-round (137th overall) pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Sambrook was a key contributor for an Otters squad that advanced to the Memorial Cup (but ultimately lost to Windsor). The blueline prospect notched 40 regular-season points in 61 games, as well as 10 in 22 during the playoffs for his junior club. While the Red Wings really could use a two-way tantalizer like him as soon as possible, they probably won't throw him into the fire as a guy who hasn't even sampled the AHL yet.
