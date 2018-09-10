Red Wings' Jussi Jokinen: Signs PTO with Detroit

Jokinen signed a PTO with the Red Wings on Monday, according to a post on his Instagram.

Jokinen was a bit of a wandering soul last season, as he played for four different teams. In total, he only managed 17 points, and the 35-year-old has seen better days. The Finn will try and stick with a Wings team that could have room for a veteran forward, but it wouldn't be surprising if Jokinen doesn't end up with a contract. Detroit is rebuilding, so it may prefer giving a spot to a young player.