Red Wings' Jussi Jokinen: Signs PTO with Detroit
Jokinen signed a PTO with the Red Wings on Monday, according to a post on his Instagram.
Jokinen was a bit of a wandering soul last season, as he played for four different teams. In total, he only managed 17 points, and the 35-year-old has seen better days. The Finn will try and stick with a Wings team that could have room for a veteran forward, but it wouldn't be surprising if Jokinen doesn't end up with a contract. Detroit is rebuilding, so it may prefer giving a spot to a young player.
More News
-
Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Plays musical chairs in 2017-18•
-
Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Loving life as an Orca•
-
Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Brought in at deadline•
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Put on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Notches first point with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Pointless in Columbus debut•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...