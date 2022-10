Olkinuora will guard the road goal in Saturday's preseason finale in Toronto, per the NHL media site.

Olkinuora will get a look in this contest, but it's widely expected he'll begin the year with AHL Grand Rapids. The 31-year-old probably shouldn't be expected to rank higher than third on the Red Wings' goaltending depth chart throughout the year, especially with younger options like Victor Brattstrom and Sebastian Cossa available to fill in with the big club in short-term situations.