Olkinuora was waived by Detroit on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

An impressive three-year run in the KHL landed Olkinuora a two-way deal with Detroit this offseason but he didn't have a good chance to make the Opening Night roster ahead of Ville Husso or Alex Nedeljkovic. The 31-year-old should begin the year with AHL Grand Rapids and could be the first goalie recalled as an injury replacement if needed.