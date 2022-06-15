Olkinuora signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Olkinuora never played above the AHL level during his previous stint in North America. The 31-year-old has revitalized his career over the last three years in the KHL, appearing in 97 games with a combined 50-30-10 record between Admiral Vladivostok and Metallurg Magnitogorsk. The Finnish netminder will join the Red Wings' organization this year, and he could compete for the backup role to Alex Nedeljkovic in training camp.