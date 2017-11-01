Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Adds late helper in win
Abdelkader picked up a primary assist in Tuesday's 5-3 home win over the Coyotes.
It was shaping up to be another lost night for the Michigan native in the points column until he set up Darren Helm with the net empty on the game's final scoring play. Abdelkader is a cross-category contributor, having also recorded 13 PIM in as many games.
