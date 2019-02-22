Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: All set to play
Abdelkader (illness) will suit up against the Wild on Friday.
Abdelkader was showing flu-like symptoms Thursday, but unlike goaltender Jimmy Howard, he was able to work past the bug ahead of Friday's contest. Look for Abdelkader to continue his heavy-hitting ways while turning in the occasional point down the stretch.
