Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ascends to top line in practice

Abdelkader has been upgraded to the top line with Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill needing to find a replacement for Darren Helm, who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with an upper-body injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Blashill stopped short of officially declaring that Abdelkader would stick on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha in Wednesday's game against the Bruins, but the physical utility winger reportedly practiced with those very players for two straight days. "Helmer is a little quicker, but I think Abby has been skating really good," Blashill said. If Abdelkader does remain on the top line, he could turn out to be a terrific value play in DFS contests. The speedy Larkin is averaging close to a point per game and Mantha's scored three times in the past four.