Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Back in action

Abdelkader (hand) was minus-1 in 11:46 of playing time Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Abdelkader had missed the previous 12 games with his hand injury. He had an uneventful night in his return to the lineup and remains without a goal through 17 games this season.

