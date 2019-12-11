Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Back in action
Abdelkader (hand) was minus-1 in 11:46 of playing time Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Abdelkader had missed the previous 12 games with his hand injury. He had an uneventful night in his return to the lineup and remains without a goal through 17 games this season.
