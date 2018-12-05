Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Chips in with assist
Abdelkader registered an assist during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Abdelkader picked up his fifth assist of the season during the back-and-forth loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The inconsistent winger is hard to trust for fantasy purposes, despite seeing over 20 minutes of ice time in recent contests. Abdelkader now has nine points in his 28 appearances this season.
