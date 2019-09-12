Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Cleared for camp
Abdelkader (leg) has been cleared to participate in Detroit's training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Abdelkader had a highly disappointing 2018-19 campaign, notching six goals and 19 points while posting an ugly minus-14 rating in 71 games. The 32-year-old vet will likely have to settle for a bottom-six role in 2019-20 and won't see much power-play action, so he can safely be ignored in most fantasy formats.
