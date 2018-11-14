Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Continues solid run
Abdelkader contributed a power-play assist to Detroit's 6-1 victory over the visiting Coyotes on Tuesday.
Abdelkader is probably not the first Red Wing to cross your mind when it comes to fantasy options, but he's pointed in five of the past eight games, including four goals over that span. He's returned to prominence as a value play in a variety of virtual settings.
More News
