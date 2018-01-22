Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Could return Thursday
Abdelkader (lower body) is close to returning to the lineup, and could return as soon as Thursday.
The fact Abdelkader could return Thursday is good for the Wings, but that also means he's ruled out for Monday and Tuesday's games. If the American winger doesn't see the ice Thursday against Chicago, then he will have the entire All-Star break to heal up, and should definitely be good to go then.
