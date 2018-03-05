Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Etches name on scoresheet
Abdelkader was the only Red Wing to score in Sunday's 4-1 road loss to the Wild.
Abdelkader blasted a rebound from a Jonathan Ericsson shot to brush twine for the 11th time this season. The former has a tendency to be a loose cannon, as he also skated to a minus-1 rating and committed two giveaways in this loss. All things considered, Abdelkader is best served as a depth forward in fantasy pools.
