Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Eyeing return ahead of All-Star break
The Red Wings are hoping to get Abdelkader (lower body) back into the lineup ahead of the All-Star break, which commences next Saturday.
Detroit has four games on the schedule before the All-Star fun begins, so there's a chance that Abdelkader could be rendered useful -- even in weekly settings -- ahead of such action. A fearless utility man, Abdelkader has pitched in eight goals, and 13 assists to match his points total in 23 fewer games than last season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Goals in two straight games•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Will be kept off game ice Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Lone scorer for Wings•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Saddled with $5,000 fine•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...