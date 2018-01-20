Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Eyeing return ahead of All-Star break

The Red Wings are hoping to get Abdelkader (lower body) back into the lineup ahead of the All-Star break, which commences next Saturday.

Detroit has four games on the schedule before the All-Star fun begins, so there's a chance that Abdelkader could be rendered useful -- even in weekly settings -- ahead of such action. A fearless utility man, Abdelkader has pitched in eight goals, and 13 assists to match his points total in 23 fewer games than last season.