Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Faces $5,000 fine
Abdelkader was fined $5,000 for spearing Islanders' Scott Mayfield on Tuesday.
The Red Wings' alternate captain isn't known as a dirty player, with just 32 PIM through 32 games, but this seemed to be a slip up. However, Abdelkader won't have to miss game time due to this instance. The veteran winger has five goals and 18 points through 32 games so far and is logging substantial power-play minutes on the way.
