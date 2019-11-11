Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Facing lengthy absence

Coach Jeff Blashill said Abdelkader (undisclosed) will miss a minimum of three weeks.

The nature of Abdelkader's injury wasn't revealed, but the Red Wings will place the 32-year-old on injured reserve soon. Abdelkader has geared up in 16 games and averaged 13:01 of ice time, recording three assists and 29 hits. The Red Wings recalled Givani Smith to fill into the bottom six in Abdelkader's stead. He'll target a return Dec. 2 against the Islanders.