Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finally earns point
Abdelkader managed a secondary assist in Thursday's 3-1 road loss to the Lightning.
This was Abdelkader's first point of the season. He entered the game with a minus-5 rating, but not even his own helper could help him improve that mark in this one. The bottom line? We don't recommend rostering a bottom-six skater who plays for a team that remains winless two weeks into regular-season action.
