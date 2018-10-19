Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finally earns point

Abdelkader managed a secondary assist in Thursday's 3-1 road loss to the Lightning.

This was Abdelkader's first point of the season. He entered the game with a minus-5 rating, but not even his own helper could help him improve that mark in this one. The bottom line? We don't recommend rostering a bottom-six skater who plays for a team that remains winless two weeks into regular-season action.

