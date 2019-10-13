Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finally lands on scoresheet

Abdelkader emerged with a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.

You would have to rewind the tapes to Feb. 24, 2019 -- Detroit versus San Jose -- to see the last time Abdelkader whipped up a two-point outing. All of the offense from the Wings came from the bottom-six group in this latest contest, with Abby dishing to Jacob de la Rose and Darren Helm. We'll have to see a whole lot more from the veteran winger to trust him, and that even applies to some of the deeper league formats.