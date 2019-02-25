Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finds scoresheet in loss
Abdelkader picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.
Incredibly, it's his first multi-point performance of the season, and it matched Abdelkader's entire offensive output through the first 21 games of 2019. The scoring slump has seen the veteran winger drop to the Wings' fourth line, but if he can continue to show a spark, he could work his way back up into a more fantasy-friendly role -- especially if the team deals away other pieces at the trade deadline.
