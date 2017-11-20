Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finds twine Sunday

Abdelkader notched a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Avalanche.

The utility forward is heating up in a major way, dropping four points (two goals, two assists) over an active three-game point streak. Showing tremendous resolve, Abdelkader's been playing through a fracture cheekbone, but his ice time lately has been right on part with his season average of 16:49.

