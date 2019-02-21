Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Flu may keep him out Friday
Abdelkader is dealing with flu-like symptoms, which calls into question his availability for Friday's game against the Wild.
Abdelkader hasn't missed a game all season, but the Wings may be a bit queasy about the winger's lack of production relative to his lucrative contract valued at $4.25 million annually and not expiring until the 2022-23 campaign. The physical winger only has five goals and 10 assists through 61 games this season, so his official status might not matter to many owners.
