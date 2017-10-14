Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Garners last-minute helper
Abdelkader provided an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-3 road win over the Golden Knights.
It initially appeared that Abdelkader would be held pointless for a second straight game, but he slid the puck near the top of the right circle to Luke Glendening, who blasted it home with 54 seconds remaining. A Jack of all trades, Abdelkader has averaged 17:58 of ice time with eight hits, four blocked shots and two points through the first four contests.
