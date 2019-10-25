Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Gets back in points column
Abdelkader snapped a four-game point drought with an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Senators.
While it's nice to see Abdelkader snap out of his mini drought, the fact is the Red Wings have lost six straight games to crater toward the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. Abbie's constant is accumulating hits, as he's racked up 12 of those -- compared to three points -- through 10 games to start the season.
