Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Goals in two straight games
Abdelkader scored the Wings' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
It was his eighth of the season and it came on the power play. Abdelkader now has a goal in each of his last two games and three in seven games since Christmas. He also has 25 hits in that span. Abdelkader's fantasy value is restricted to those leagues that count peripheral categories like hits. He already has 108 in 41 games this season.
