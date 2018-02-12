Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Heads-up play leads to goal

Abdelkader found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.

Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen was unable to corral the puck at center ice, and Abdelkader took full advantage, as he stormed toward the net and virtually juked the socks off netminder Braden Holtby with a stick-side tally. This was the ninth goal of the season for the Michigan native, who does a bit of everything for the Red Wings.