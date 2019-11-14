Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Hits IR, as expected
Abdelkader was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Abdelkader will sit out until December at a minimum, so it's not surprising that the veteran winger will head to IR to provide the team with roster flexibility. The 32-year-old has three assists while averaging 13:01 of ice time over 16 games.
