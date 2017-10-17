Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: In on both goals Monday

Abdelkader recorded a goal, an assist, two shots and a minor penalty during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Abdelkader doubled his goal, point and PIM totals with Monday's outing, and is now up to two tallies, two helpers and four PIM for the campaign. He offers a nice cross-category profile, and his salary will likely keep him playing meaningful offensive minutes. However, 23 goals and 44 points are his career-high marks, and Abdelkader is in his age-30 campaign. He's not a universal fantasy asset.