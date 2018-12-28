Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Indirectly factors into goal
Abdelkader earned a secondary assist in Thursday's 5-2 road loss to the Penguins.
Abby snapped a six-game point drought with his apple on Dylan Larkin's first-period tally. The Michigan native remains a threat in the attacking zone, but the disturbing trend from a fantasy hockey standpoint is that he's starting 56.9 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone -- that's the most even-strength own-zone coverage of his 12-year career.
