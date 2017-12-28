Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Lone scorer for Wings

Abdelkader beat Devils goalie Cory Schneider for his sixth goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss.

Abdelkader used his snappy release from the slot to give rookie teammate Tyler Bertuzzi his first career point. That about summed up the excitement displayed by the Red Wings in this one, and it's generally going to be hard to trust their players in fantasy as the team owns a minus-19 goal differential and is slipping quite a bit in the Atlantic Division standings -- currently, the Winged Wheel ranks sixth with 33 points through 36 games.