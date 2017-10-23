Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Looking lost lately

Abdelkader has skated to a minus-4 rating without any points over his last three games.

The industrious winger has certainly been through longer slumps in his career, but his latest slide is particularly noteworthy as the Wings have dropped four straight games and desperately need Abdelkader to pick up his play as a top-six utility man who's deployed in all situations. Until that happens, though, it's recommended that you seek out alternatives in the fantasy realm.