Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Makes splash in return

Abdelkader potted an even-strength goal in Wednesday's 8-2 home win over the Flames.

A fractured cheekbone wasn't enough to keep the physical winger out of the lineup, and he ended up logging 18:40 of ice time to exceed his season average. It's safe to reengage the Michigan native in fantasy leagues if you've been counting on his two-way production.

