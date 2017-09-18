Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Misses intrasquad scrimmage

Abdelkader missed Monday's Red-White Game due to a lower-body injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The former Michigan State Spartan was carrying a knee injury in the offseason that threatened his readiness for the beginning of training camp, but after participating in the first couple of days of practice, Abdelkader has seemingly suffered a new injury. It's likely that the team was taking a precaution by holding Abdelkader out of its intrasquad scrimmage, though no update was given on his status for Tuesday's preseason contest against Boston.