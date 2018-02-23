Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Misses practice

Abdelkader (undisclosed) did not practice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The reason behind Abdelkader's absence was not immediately disclosed, but despite the fact that he notched a power-play goal in Thursday's game against the Sabres, he didn't record a single hit or blocked shots and that is cause for concern. Expect the do-it-all winger to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes.