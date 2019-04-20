Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not buyout material

Abdelkader (leg) isn't in jeopardy of having his contract bought out, despite how the Red Wings have welcomed Steve Yzerman back to Detroit as the new general manager taking over for Ken Holland, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Hindsight is 20-20, but Holland probably regrets putting Abdelkader -- whose most recent campaign ended early due to a leg injury -- on the books for seven years, $29.75 million in Nov. 2015. However, as noted by St. James, he still has plenty of term remaining, and the Original Six club would still have to pay the winger $1.45 million over the next eight years in a buyout scenario. Abby produced only six goals and 13 assists to go with a minus-14 rating this season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's left undrafted in most shallow leagues in the fall. However, the entire Red Wings team should get a boost with Stevie Y in the front office, so a bounce-back season can't be ruled out, either.