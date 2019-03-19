Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not in lineup
Abdelkader (undisclosed) will not be on the ice for Tuesday's against the Rangers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
It's the second game that Abdelkader will miss with the mysterious injury. The 32-year-old forward has had a disappointing season on the offensive end with just 19 points in 71 contests.
