Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not making plays

Abdelkader has not recorded a single point in 2019.

Abdelkader's pointless streak is at nine games, with the physical utility winger's ice-time total (11:05) from Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks being his second-lowest mark all season. With only five goals and eight helpers through 50 games, Abdelkader is costing this team $121,429 per point, according to CapFriendly.com. Suffice it to say, the Wings expected much more when they signed Abdelkader to a seven-year, $29.75 million deal in November of 2015.