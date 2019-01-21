Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not making plays
Abdelkader has not recorded a single point in 2019.
Abdelkader's pointless streak is at nine games, with the physical utility winger's ice-time total (11:05) from Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks being his second-lowest mark all season. With only five goals and eight helpers through 50 games, Abdelkader is costing this team $121,429 per point, according to CapFriendly.com. Suffice it to say, the Wings expected much more when they signed Abdelkader to a seven-year, $29.75 million deal in November of 2015.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Indirectly factors into goal•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Picks up slack•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Chips in with assist•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ascends to top line in practice•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Continues solid run•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Picks up scoring pace at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...