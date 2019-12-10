Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: On track to return Tuesday
Abdelkader (hand) is expected to return against the Jets on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit desperately needs a boost having lost nine consecutive regulation games. While Abdelkader has been a big disappointment in the attacking zone with three helpers representing his point total between 16 games this season, he provides grit and utility on the penalty kill. His imminent removal from injured reserve will be the clear sign that he's ready to rock.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.