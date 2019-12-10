Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: On track to return Tuesday

Abdelkader (hand) is expected to return against the Jets on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Detroit desperately needs a boost having lost nine consecutive regulation games. While Abdelkader has been a big disappointment in the attacking zone with three helpers representing his point total between 16 games this season, he provides grit and utility on the penalty kill. His imminent removal from injured reserve will be the clear sign that he's ready to rock.