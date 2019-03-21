Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Out for year

Abdelkader (leg) is out for the season due to a hairline fracture, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free-Press reports.

Abdelkader finishes the year with six goals and 13 helpers over 71 games. Making matters worse, all but three of his points were ordinary 5-on-5 contributions, and he also went minus-14 as a byproduct of the Wings permitting a whopping 51 more goals than they've scored this season. The Michigan native has four more years remaining on a contract valued at $4.25 million annually.