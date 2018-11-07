Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Picks up scoring pace at home
Abdelkader found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout home win over the Canucks.
Abdelkader has shifted gears in Motown, as he has three goals in the past five games -- all at home. Still, it's anyone's guess if the Michigan native can keep this up given that his ice time figure (15:39) has dropped for the third straight year. Abdelkader is also only averaging one shot per contest to render him a run-of-the-mill option in most fantasy leagues.
