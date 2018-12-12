Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Picks up slack
Abdelkader recorded an assist Tuesday, but the host Capitals easily prevailed over the Red Wings, 6-2.
Abdelkader has produced a point in every other game this month -- spanning seven contests. However, it will be difficult for the physical winger to finish at a half-point per game this season since he's starting a career-high 60.4 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone. Abdelkader has five goals and six helpers through 32 games, but only one-fifth of his points have taken place on the man advantage.
