Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Placed on IR
The Red Wings placed Abdelkader (lower body) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Abdelkader's placement on IR was made retroactive to Oct. 23, so although he'll miss Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. Either way, the veteran forward has only picked up three assists in 10 games this campaign, so his absence won't create many ripples in fantasy circles.
