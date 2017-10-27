Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Reaches points milestone in loss

Abdelkader registered a power-play assist for his 200th career point in Thursday night's 3-2 road loss to the Lightning.

He skated to a minus-5 rating with a four-game pointless skid entering this contest, but bucking that trend was probably of little consolation to Abdelkader, as the Red Wings have now lost six straight games after a hot start. Expect a high degree of inconsistency from the Michigan native with his team needing to figure out how to right the ship under the leadership of captain Henrik Zetterberg.

