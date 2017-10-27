Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Reaches points milestone in loss
Abdelkader registered a power-play assist for his 200th career point in Thursday night's 3-2 road loss to the Lightning.
He skated to a minus-5 rating with a four-game pointless skid entering this contest, but bucking that trend was probably of little consolation to Abdelkader, as the Red Wings have now lost six straight games after a hot start. Expect a high degree of inconsistency from the Michigan native with his team needing to figure out how to right the ship under the leadership of captain Henrik Zetterberg.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Looking lost lately•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: In on both goals Monday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Garners last-minute helper•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Rings up power-play helper in return•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Returns to ice•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Remains off ice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...