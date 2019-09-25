Play

Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ready to go

Abdelkader (leg) will suit up against the Penguins on Wednesday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

This will be Abdelkader's season debut; he'll be centered by Luke Glendening and line up on the opposite side of Darren Helm. However, once the regular season gets underway, all three players figures to be pushed down to the bottom six.

