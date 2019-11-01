Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ready to rock

Coach Jeff Blashill expects Abdelkader (lower body) to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Abdelkader will return to a bottom-six role following a three-game absence, skating with Jacob De La Rose and Adam Erne on Detroit's fourth line. The veteran winger has picked up three assists in 10 games this campaign.

