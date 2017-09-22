Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Remains off ice
Abdelkader (lower body) still wasn't skating as of Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The gritty utility winger's next chance to suit up for a preseason game will come Saturday evening versus the visiting Bruins, but one would think he'd need to get in a practice or two before seeing live action. Consider him day-to-day for now.
