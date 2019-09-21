Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Remains out of commission

Abdelkader (leg) will miss the next two preseason games despite practicing Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Abdelkader is missing valuable preseason action. Granted, he's an NHL vet with a lineup spot in the bag, but the physical winger is coming off a horrible season that included a mere six goals and 13 assists over 71 games. It's safe to ignore him in most fantasy leagues, at least until he gets up to speed.