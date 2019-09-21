Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Remains out of commission
Abdelkader (leg) will miss the next two preseason games despite practicing Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Abdelkader is missing valuable preseason action. Granted, he's an NHL vet with a lineup spot in the bag, but the physical winger is coming off a horrible season that included a mere six goals and 13 assists over 71 games. It's safe to ignore him in most fantasy leagues, at least until he gets up to speed.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.