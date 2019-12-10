Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Returning on Tuesday

Abdelkader (hand) will play Tuesday in Winnipeg, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Following a 12-game absence, Abdelkader will return to game action, still searching for his first goal of the season. The 32-year-old has been limited to three assists in his 16 appearances in 2019-20, so a healthy Abdelkader is still not worth owning in fantasy.