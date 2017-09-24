Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Returns to ice
Abdelkader (lower body) returned to the ice Sunday, skating on his own prior to practice, but will miss Monday's preseason matchup with Pittsburgh, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Abdelkader hadn't skated since Sept. 15 and it's reasonable to expect that he'll need to get a few full practices in with his teammates before returning to game action. Additionally, head coach Jeff Blashill said that he wanted to get Abdelkader in to one preseason game later this week, which could come as early as Thursday against Chicago.
