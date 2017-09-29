Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Rings up power-play helper in return
Abdelkader (lower body) notched a power-play assist Thursday night in a 4-2 home loss to the Blackhawks. This was his preseason debut.
The Michigan native connected with Niklas Kronwall, who then dished to center prospect Michael Rasmussen for the man-advantage tally. Abdelkader's tallied only seven points on the man advantage last season, but five of his seven goals took place in that situation. Of course, he only played in 64 games last season, so expect those numbers to level out if he can manage to stay healthy for the vast majority of the new campaign.
